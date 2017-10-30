Rana Tanveer to visit Czech Republic to promote defence production industry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):A two- member delegation of Ministry of Defence Production headed by Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain departed for Prague on three day’s official visit to Czech Republic.

Major General Tariq Ghafoor, Additional Secretary Ministry of Defence Production is also member of the delegation.

The minister’s visit to the Czech Republic has a special significance for promoting Pakistan’s defence production industry, says a press release.

Rana Tanveer’s visit is also part of his efforts for development of defence industry during past four years.

The minister will hold meetings with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Martin Tlapa and Deputy Minister of Defence Tomas Kuchta.

Rana Tanveer Hussain will also visit AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE, a defence facility of Czech Republic and OMNIPOL Company trading on defence and aerospace technologies in Prague.