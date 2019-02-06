Rain thunderstorm forecast at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions of northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan and Sargodha divisions.

According to the synoptic situations, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Friday.