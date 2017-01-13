Railways inter division football championship

LAHORE, Jan 13 (APP) Pakistan Railways inter divisional football championship will be played here from tomorrow, Saturday at Mughalpura institute ground.
Railways Sports Board is organizing the event which will be participated
by all the divisions of the department, said sports officer railways, Rashid Mahmood Butt while talking to APP.
He said DS, Railways, Zulfiqar Ahmad will inaugurate the event.
