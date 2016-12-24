Quaid e Azam was a great leader: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, Dec 24 (APP): Chief Minister Nawab Sannallah Khan Zahari

has said that the people of Pakistan were lucky to have a great leader

like Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who worked hard with honesty and determination for creation of an independent Islamic state for Muslims.

He said this while congratulating the nation on the eve of birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here in a

statement released on Saturday.

He struggled for creation of an independent state for Muslims without fear, pressure and compromise.

The chief minister said that Quaid e Azam always followed the path

of truth and became successful in his aims.

Quaid e Azam had great love and respect for the people of Balochistan and it was the only reason that he himself visited Balochistan to meet its leadership.

As a result, the states of Balochistan joined on their own wishes, he added.

Despite being in an ailing condition, he preferred to spend his last

moments of his life at Ziarat in Balochistan and it was only due to love

of the Baloch people, he said.

After creation of Pakistan, the Father of the Nation worked day and night for development of Pakistan, the Chief Minister said.

“We have to work hard by setting aside all the differences and vested

interests for development of the country, he added.