LAHORE, Jun 14 (APP):The Punjab government, laying special focus on promotion of sports and giving importance to youth affairs, has earmarked Rs 4,000 million in the budget 2019-20, doubling the amount, allocated in the financial year 2018-19.

Compared to previous year’s budget allocations of Rs 2,000 million, the provincial government, under its vision, has attached greater importance to the youth affairs, sports development and creation of infrastructure and doubled the amount.

The vision is to provide sport infrastructure for sports activities and to train talented players and the youth.

The objectives and priorities set in the budget include to promote culture of sports activities and develop facilities/ infrastructure throughout the province, to lay down and formulate policies for the promotion of sports in the province, to establish sports academies in all the district and engage sports veterans at district/ tehsil level to impart training to the talented youth, to establish and provide sports facilities through public private partnership.