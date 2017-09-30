Punjab Rangers, IEAs apprehend 27 suspects, recover illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, Sep 30 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab in coordination with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Saturday apprehended 27 suspects besides recovering cache of illegal weapons.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Rangers along with IEAs in order to ensure maintenance of law and order are carrying out extensive operations in major cities.

The Rangers along with police carried out patrolling and flag

marches in important areas of major cities, while quick reaction forces have been placed near sensitive areas.

The IBOs are being carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, DG Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.