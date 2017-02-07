Public-private mechanism can maximize benefits of philanthropy: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday

said Pakistani nation’s spirit of philanthropy was laudable, however

stressed the need for a joint public-private mechanism to maximize

the benefits of welfare activities.

Addressing at the launch of Individual Philanthropy Report

here at National University of Science and Technology (NUST), the

President said an effective mechanism between the welfare

organizations of government and individual trusts could yield better

results.

The President said philanthropy was a symbol of living and

caring nations and expressed satisfaction that Pakistan had numerous

examples of welfare hospitals and schools been set up for public

welfare.

He emphasized on promoting the spirit of philanthropy in the

country by raising awareness among people and suggested that the

subject could be included in educational curriculum in view of its

importance.

President Mamnoon said in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah,

philanthropy should be used to help the needy people get self-

reliant by providing them initial financial support to start their

businesses.

He said Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy should take a lead in

this regard and act as a bridge among different welfare

organizations to streamline the charity work on transparent basis.

The President also called upon the people to promote tax

culture so as to support government carry out several activities of

public welfare.

He said Pakistan’s economic conditions had experienced

improvement, adding that the positive ranking of international

organizations given to the country was a testimony to the fact.

He said the government was fulfilling its responsibilities

despite financial constraints.

He mentioned that the previous governments wasted precious

time and resources by ignoring the vital sectors particularly

education.