Public-private mechanism can maximize benefits of philanthropy: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday
said Pakistani nation’s spirit of philanthropy was laudable, however
stressed the need for a joint public-private mechanism to maximize
the benefits of welfare activities.
Addressing at the launch of Individual Philanthropy Report
here at National University of Science and Technology (NUST), the
President said an effective mechanism between the welfare
organizations of government and individual trusts could yield better
results.
The President said philanthropy was a symbol of living and
caring nations and expressed satisfaction that Pakistan had numerous
examples of welfare hospitals and schools been set up for public
welfare.
He emphasized on promoting the spirit of philanthropy in the
country by raising awareness among people and suggested that the
subject could be included in educational curriculum in view of its
importance.
President Mamnoon said in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah,
philanthropy should be used to help the needy people get self-
reliant by providing them initial financial support to start their
businesses.
He said Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy should take a lead in
this regard and act as a bridge among different welfare
organizations to streamline the charity work on transparent basis.
The President also called upon the people to promote tax
culture so as to support government carry out several activities of
public welfare.
He said Pakistan’s economic conditions had experienced
improvement, adding that the positive ranking of international
organizations given to the country was a testimony to the fact.
He said the government was fulfilling its responsibilities
despite financial constraints.
He mentioned that the previous governments wasted precious
time and resources by ignoring the vital sectors particularly
education.
