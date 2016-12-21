PU wins women HEC inter varsity hockey championship

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): Punjab University won the title of 3rd All

Pakistan HEC Inter University Women Hockey Championship scoring a hard earned 1-0 victory in the final against Lahore College for Women University here on Wednesday at Johar Town Hockey Stadium.

In a thrilling final which produced speedy moves by either sides, left

winger Asra scored the golden goal from the winners.

As many as eight teams across the country participated in the event

which was held under the aegis of Punjab University Women Sports Department.

In the first semi final, Punjab University routed Karachi University 5-1

and in the second semi final Lahore College for Women University brushed aside Imperial University 3-1.

Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, former Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed the match with keen interest. He also praised the standard of hockey demonstrated by both the finalists.

Later, he gave away the trophies and prizes among the winning teams.