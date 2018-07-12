PTI to make national policy on water issue: Imran

KASUR, July 12 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that a national policy
would be devised on water issue besides protecting rights of farmers after coming to power.
Addressing a public meeting at Kot Radha Kishan, he pledged
that revolutionary measures would be taken for betterment of
farmers and research centres would be established to boost the
agriculture sector. Farmers would be provided the best
pesticides on subsidized rates to increase their income and
raise their living standard too, he added.
Imran pledged that a number of steps would be taken to
increase cotton production and added poverty would be
eliminated through uplifting the agriculture sector.
He claimed that water shortage in big cities was a major
issue as the previous governments did not pay any attention to
scarcity of water, adding that his government would work
to build dams, including Bhasha Dam.
Addressing the youth, Imran said the young generation was
an asset and his government would take initiatives for
their employments, adding that countries made progress through
human resources.
Imran vowed to raise living standard of people after
providing them all possible facilities of life at their
door-steps besides ensuring rule of law after winning
general election.
He claimed that PTI would bring about reforms in the
health sector as the PTI’s previous government in KPK had
introduced a number of revolutionary steps in public sector
hospitals and restored the confidence of people in them.
Imran claimed that the PTI government would make sincere
efforts to make Pakistan a welfare state as per vision
of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
He urged the people to vote for PTI to make Pakistan a develop and prosperous country.