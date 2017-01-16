PTI submits packs of lies and trash in court: Tallal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Muhammad Tallal Chaudry, Monday said the counsel of PML-N has submitted the evidences in the court while the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has submitted “the packs of lies and trash”.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after

Panama case hearing, he said that Imran Khan was losing the Panama

case. He (Imran) wants to hide his face behind the BBC report

rather than presenting evidences in the court, he added.

Referring the BBC report he said, it has already been told in the

court by Hussain Nawaz.

Imran Khan was afraid of names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam

Nawaz, he said.

PML-N, he said, was making effort for the socio-economic

development of the country adding that it would win the next

election on the basis of its performance.

The name of prime minster was not included in the Panama

papers, he said and added, PTI was leveling baseless allegations by

linking the name of Nawaz Sharif with Panama papers.

“We will submit all evidences in the court,” he said.

The PML-N will not only win the case in court as well it will

also win in the public court too, he remarked.

PTI, he said has leveled allegation that there was difference

in the statements of PM, and added, the counsels of PML-N were

giving arguments regarding his speech.

“We will prove in the court that there was no difference in

the speech of prime minster” he said.