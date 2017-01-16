ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Muhammad Tallal Chaudry, Monday said the counsel of PML-N has submitted the evidences in the court while the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has submitted “the packs of lies and trash”.
Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after
Panama case hearing, he said that Imran Khan was losing the Panama
case. He (Imran) wants to hide his face behind the BBC report
rather than presenting evidences in the court, he added.
Referring the BBC report he said, it has already been told in the
court by Hussain Nawaz.
Imran Khan was afraid of names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam
Nawaz, he said.
PML-N, he said, was making effort for the socio-economic
development of the country adding that it would win the next
election on the basis of its performance.
The name of prime minster was not included in the Panama
papers, he said and added, PTI was leveling baseless allegations by
linking the name of Nawaz Sharif with Panama papers.
“We will submit all evidences in the court,” he said.
The PML-N will not only win the case in court as well it will
also win in the public court too, he remarked.
PTI, he said has leveled allegation that there was difference
in the statements of PM, and added, the counsels of PML-N were
giving arguments regarding his speech.
“We will prove in the court that there was no difference in
the speech of prime minster” he said.
PTI submits packs of lies and trash in court: Tallal
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Muhammad Tallal Chaudry, Monday said the counsel of PML-N has submitted the evidences in the court while the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has submitted “the packs of lies and trash”.