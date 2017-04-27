PTI should demonstrate respect for rules: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb

here Thursday said that the attempt by the PTI leaders to force their

way to the press centre of PID to hold a press conference, was a

well considered gimmick by the party to attract media attention.

Speaking to different news channels, she said that in

response to the written request to PID from PTI for holding the

press conference, the party was clearly told in writing that the

press centre at PID was only meant to be used by the government

spokesmen and functionaries and the rules did not allow this

facility to be used by the political parties.

She said that PID’s letter was in accordance with law and

PTI could challenge it at any forum if it wished so.

She urged the PTI leaders to desist from such antics and

mend their ways.

The minister said that their stance on the issue was illogical as tomorrow they could ask for using the Prime Minister House for their political activities.

She observed that PTI wanted to run the government institutions as per its desires by threatening and pressurizing them which was impossible and could not be allowed. The PTI should better refrain from threatening the government institutions, she added.

Responding to a question the Minister of State said that Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif had always shown restraint and tolerance towards the

opposition parties.