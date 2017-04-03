PTI refusing to provide details of foreign funding to EC: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was using delaying tactics in the foreign funding case before the Election Commission and not providing details of its financial activities in the United States.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N Member of National Assembly Daniyal Aziz, he said in the Foreign Funding Case, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) instead of responding to solid facts against it, challenged the jurisdiction of the Election Commission.

The PTI, which was hurling allegations against the Sharif family, refused to discuss merits and demerits of the case and tried to hide behind admissibility of the case and sought relief on technical basis, he added.

The minister said PTI in the past was blaming Election Commission for rigging in elections and was not ready to place evidence before it and challenged decisions of the polls body.

For PTI only those institutions were acceptable, which worked according to its will, he said adding, PTI tried to end the culture of decency in politics.

He said Prime Minister and his three generations had presented themselves for accountability.

The Prime Minister did not give any excuse and even his children who were living and working outside Pakistan for more than 20 years responded to the allegations, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) followed the Constitution and law and did not hide the evidence on technical grounds, he added.

MNA Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan had said that he was being blackmailed, but the fact was that the foreign funding case was not filed by the PML-N, rather the founding member of the PTI and it was pending before the Election Commission before the Panama case came in public.

He said a court for the first time held PTI responsible for destroying constitutional institutions and declared the conduct of

Imran Khan “filthy and uncivilized.”

Daniyal said the PTI USA registered two companies in California and Texas to generate funds for political activities in Pakistan.

Anyone could access details of the funding activities from the US Justice Department’s website, he said.

The donors of Imran Khan included people from India too, he added.

He said the audit report submitted by the PTI in

Election Commission mentioned that funds from foreign chapters were not reconciled in accounts and money was transferred with illegal means of “hundi.”