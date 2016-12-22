PTI itself not serious for accountability process: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership was itself not serious for accountability process rather using it for political slogan only.

Speaking in a private news channel programme, he said if PTI really

wanted accountability, they should first look into its province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where it was in government.

He said doors of accountability had been closed in KP and its head was also removed when he took action against corrupt elements in the government.

It was very strange that PTI spoke about corruption but was reluctant to take action in its province, he said.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government was determined to improve accountability process in the country by improving the relevant laws.