PTI continuously lying against govt without any proof: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was continuously lying against the government without any proof.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged everybody to trust in the Supreme Court, adding that PTI took Panama Papers case to SC.

Talking about leasing of Pakistan Steel Mill, he said that Steel Mill was closed from June 2015, adding that government has finalized special conditions for leasing the PSM to curtail the losses.

He said that investors of Pakistan and China were interested to invest in PSM. The leasing of the Pakistan Still Mill would be conducted transparently, he added.