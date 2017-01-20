PSX, Chinese consortium sign formal equity share purchase agreement

KARACHI, Jan. 20 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday witnessed the signing of share purchase agreement of Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) equity stake between PSX and Chinese consortium.

The landmark agreement was signed by PSX Divestment Committee

Chairman Shahzad Chamdia and the chief executive officers of the Chinese

exchanges forming the consortium.

The Chinese consortium, qualified as the best bidder for the purchase

of 40 percent shares of PSX brokers, includes China Financial Futures Exchanges, Shenzen Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange, and two

local companies Pakistan China Investment Company Limited and Habib Bank

Limited.

Other prominent figures present on the occasion were Chinese Ambassador

to Pakistan Sun Weidong; CEO of China Futures Exchanges, Hu Zheng; Shenzen Stock Exchange CEO, Wang Jianjun; Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Ashraf Mahmood Wathra; PSX Chairman Muneer Kamal; PSX Managing Director Nadeem Naqvi; Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Zaffar-ul-Haq Hijazi; CEO, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, S.M.Muneer; President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Zubair F.Tufail.

The Finance Minister, Chairman PSX, Chairman SECP, Governor SBP, Chinese

Ambassador to Pakistan, CEOs of Chinese Exchanges were unanimous to note that the agreement would strengthen not only Pakistani market but also regional markets. This would also help in making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) more fruitful.

The PSX Chairman said after demutalisation of Pakistan Exchanges,

it was mandatory to sell 40 percent of PSX shares to strategic partners, adding that they found the best strategic partners.