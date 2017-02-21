PSL management, franchise owners resolve to hold final in Lahore

DUBAI/KARACHI, Feb 21 (APP): Pakistan Super League (PSL) management and all the team owners Monday resolved to hold the final of the tournament in Lahore.

The meeting between PSL management and franchise owners, chaired by the Chairman of the PCB Executive Committee and PSL Najam Sethi, was held in Dubai.

Among various administrative and event discussions, all the team

owners took time to reinforce their solidarity and conviction with the decision of taking the final of the PSL back to its rightful home, the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore, also the head office of both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the PSL.

“It has been heart-warming to see the dedication of all the owners

to the cause of taking cricket back home and there is a realisation that this final will be the first step in opening the gates to international teams starting to make the journey again.

“We are all committed to this mission and wish to have a thoroughly

entertaining final where it should happen — in Lahore,” said Sethi while speaking of the meeting.