PSL final proves Karachi’s lost glory revived: PM

KARACHI, March 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said the holding of Pakistan Super League Final match in Karachi was the result of Pakistan Muslim League-N-led government’s positive policies as it had revived the lost peace and glory of the city.

Addressing the business community members here, the prime minister recalled that before 2013, the people were planning to settle abroad but now normalcy had returned to the city. The consistency of policies was essential to keep the investors’ confidence intact, he added.

He said the maintenance of peace and economic stability were the foremost responsibilities of the government.

Commenting on the recent Senate election, the prime minister said the dignity of the parliament had been undermined due to some political parties, which would prove to be counter-productive for the democracy in the country.

He said sometimes the government had to take tough decisions, however, it always tried to take steps which could help grow the national economy.

He sad business community played a vital role in the economic uplift of any country. When the gross domestic product ratio did not grow, the inflation swelled and impeded the national development.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had successfully tackled the energy crisis and improved the infrastructure.

He told the business community that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was heading in right direction that would cast positive impacts on the country.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the government was also striving to achieve the target of six percent economic growth. He recalled that the national economy had been badly affected by the sit-in by an opposition party and the Panama issue.

He said the businessmen too could not remain aloof from any political situation and they should express their opinion in that regard. He also lauded their role for enhancement of the country’s exports and stressed their more active role.

He said the government would keep up the practice of consultation with the business community.

He said the national and political stability was linked with the economic stability of the country.

On the occasion, the businessmen apprised the prime minister of their problems. The prime minister assured them that the government would take steps to resolve their issues on priority.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musaddik Malik also attended the meeting.