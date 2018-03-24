Sports 
PSL final in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP):Pakistan Super League (PSL) final
match will be played between the cricket teams of Islamabad
United and Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium here on Sunday.
Both the teams and there officials have arrived in Karachi
for final match of PSL, to be started Sunday evening at 7 p.m.
The stadium entry gates will be opened at 12 noon for the
visitors and will be closed at 5 pm, two hours before start
of the match.
Law Enforcement Agencies have made foolproof security
arrangements for the peacefull conduct of the event.
Karachiites wellcoming the conduct of PSL final in
Karachi, hoped that international cricket will also be
played in the city near future.

