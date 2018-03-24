PSL final in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP):Pakistan Super League (PSL) final

match will be played between the cricket teams of Islamabad

United and Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium here on Sunday.

Both the teams and there officials have arrived in Karachi

for final match of PSL, to be started Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

The stadium entry gates will be opened at 12 noon for the

visitors and will be closed at 5 pm, two hours before start

of the match.

Law Enforcement Agencies have made foolproof security

arrangements for the peacefull conduct of the event.

Karachiites wellcoming the conduct of PSL final in

Karachi, hoped that international cricket will also be

played in the city near future.