Prominent personalities get 9th Corporate Ambassador Award

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): A number of prominent personalities who had contributed in their relevant fields were given 9th Corporate Ambassador Award.

In a ceremony held here, former Senator Akram Zaki gave away awards to the nominees.

Reporter Associated Press of Pakistan Hina Khan Durrani got award for her services in the Showbiz and Culture category, Usman Nadeem Qureshi got Youth leadership Award, Farhan Walayat Butt Ambassador Award, Zoha Khalid Event Planner Award, Shamim Mehmood Minority Voice Award, Mehmood Arif Young Bread Award and Dr Murtaza Mughal was conferred with Pride for Pakistan Award.

On the occasion, Chief Guest Akram Zaki felicitated the awards winners and said youth were an asset for the country.

He expressed the hope that they would continue their energetic role for the national progress and prosperity.

Political analyst Afshan Zeehan, Dr Murtaza of Pakistan Economy Watch, Dr Rubina Hussain and Rija Mumtaz Rao social workers and others were present in the ceremony.