Private medical, dental colleges not allowed to increase tuition fee: Senate told

Islamabad, October 24, (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Tuesday informed the Senate that private medical colleges were not allowed to increase their tuition and admission fee.

Replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the minister said fee of medical colleges in Pakistan were the lowest in the world. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM & DC) controlled the increase in fee of the medical colleges, she added.

She said during the 155th session of the council in 2017, it was discussed that the tuition fees for private medical/dental colleges had not been increased for the past several years keeping in mind the annual inflation rate. In order to make it more cogent and effective, it was decided that the audit of the financial statements of the private medical and dental colleges be carried out by a reputable audit firm.