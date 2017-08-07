Prime Minister says, he will personally supervise development initiatives in FATA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Monday said that the government accorded top priority
to the development in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.
Talking to the parliamentarians from FATA who called on
him at his National Assembly Chamber, the prime minister
assured that he would personally supervise the development
initiatives in the area.
Among the FATA parliamentarians who met the prime
minister included MNAs Sajid Toori, Bilal Rehman, Syed GG
Jamal, Bismillah Khan, Alhaj Shahji Gul Afridi and Nasir Khan.

