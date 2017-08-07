Prime Minister says, he will personally supervise development initiatives in FATA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Monday said that the government accorded top priority

to the development in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Talking to the parliamentarians from FATA who called on

him at his National Assembly Chamber, the prime minister

assured that he would personally supervise the development

initiatives in the area.

Among the FATA parliamentarians who met the prime

minister included MNAs Sajid Toori, Bilal Rehman, Syed GG

Jamal, Bismillah Khan, Alhaj Shahji Gul Afridi and Nasir Khan.