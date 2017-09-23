Prime Minister grieved over martyrdom of Lt. Arsalan Alam in Rajgal

ISLAMABAD, Sept 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Lt.

Arsalan Alam who embraced martyrdom, consequent to an attack

on a post of Pakistan Army in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency.

In a statement issued by the PM Office here, the prime

minister said the war against terrorism, in fact, is a war

of our existence as a sovereign nation.

“Our valiant forces have inflicted huge damage upon

terrorist elements but at the same time have rendered huge

sacrifices in doing so. Each drop of blood of our heroes

is a testament to the fact that we all are united as a

nation to cleanse our beloved motherland from terrorist

elements,” the prime minister remarked.

He said these cowardly attacks on our law-enforcing

agencies can never flinch our resolve to back-off or even

slow down in our resolve to continue with anti-terror

operations.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and

expressed sympathies with the bereaved family of

the martyred Lt. Arsalan Alam.