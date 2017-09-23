Prime Minister grieved over martyrdom of Lt. Arsalan Alam in Rajgal

ISLAMABAD, Sept 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Saturday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Lt.
Arsalan Alam who embraced martyrdom, consequent to an attack
on a post of Pakistan Army in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency.
In a statement issued by the PM Office here, the prime
minister said the war against terrorism, in fact, is a war
of our existence as a sovereign nation.
“Our valiant forces have inflicted huge damage upon
terrorist elements but at the same time have rendered huge
sacrifices in doing so. Each drop of blood of our heroes
is a testament to the fact that we all are united as a
nation to cleanse our beloved motherland from terrorist
elements,” the prime minister remarked.
He said these cowardly attacks on our law-enforcing
agencies can never flinch our resolve to back-off or even
slow down in our resolve to continue with anti-terror
operations.
He prayed for peace of the departed soul and
expressed sympathies with the bereaved family of
the martyred Lt. Arsalan Alam.