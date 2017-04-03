Prime Minister for removing regional disparities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan was taking discernible strides in all spheres of the national life under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who was determined to remove regional disparities and make sure that people of all parts of the country equally enjoyed the fruits of progress and prosperity.

Speaking as chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of Chitral Press Club, she said, “ For the prime minister all provinces and regions of the country are equally important and all parts of the country have started benefitting from his policies.”

The minister informed the journalists that Chitral like other areas was being integrated with the rest of the country through a number of projects related to infrastructure and an alternate route of CPEC would also pass through the area, in addition to power projects.

She said all these measures would generate unprecedented economic activity in the area, mitigating sense of deprivation among the people.

Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers of the club, Marriyum urged them to highlight the issues and problems of the area in a positive manner. She said that the government was introducing a system of training and capacity building of the media persons from all over the country and Chitral would have due representation in it.

She also approved the installation of a 10 KV radio transmitter at Chitral, which, she said, would help to preserve and promote language and culture of the area.

Marriyum emphatically observed that as a consequence of visionary steps taken by the present government in the domain of energy, health, education, economy and the successes achieved against the terrorist outfits, Pakistan had become economically strong and a peaceful country.

Pakistan almost faced bankruptcy in 2013 when the PML-N government was installed and now three and a half years down the line, the economy stood revived and all the economic indicators and surveys irrefutably corroborated the phenomenal turn-around, she observed.

The minister said that CPEC had been recognized and acknowledged as a game-changing and transformational mega-economic initiative by the entire world, which would enhance regional connectivity and trade as well as unleash an era of shared economic prosperity. She said that CPEC was a gift to the people of Pakistan from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, eulogizing constructive role of media in the war against terrorism, said that in view of the risks and threats faced by the journalist community the government had decided to put in place a system for their protection and a bill for the security and safety of journalists would be presented in the Parliament soon after taking input from the representative bodies of the media.

Earlier MNA from Chitral Iftikharuddin said that Chitral had remained neglected in the past but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had paid special attention to the area and allocated historic funds for its development. He revealed that survey of Chitral-Shandur Highway had been completed and its construction would start during this year, fulfilling 35 years old demand of the people of the area.

Similarly, he said, funds had been earmarked for Chitral-Chakdra Highway and a new road for Kelash valley had also been approved. He lauded the government for the launch of Golen Gol Hydel Power Project in the district, which, he said, would end power shortage in the area.

Chitral Press Club President Zaheer uddin also spoke on the occasion. Principal Information Officer Rao Tehseen Ali Khan also attended the oath-taking ceremony.