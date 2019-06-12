UNITED NATIONS, Jun 12 (APP):Conflict prevention and mediation are two of “the most important tools at our disposal to reduce human suffering”, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Wednesday.

“When we act early, and are united, we can successfully prevent crises from escalating, saving lives and reducing suffering – fulfilling the most fundamental mandate of the United Nations”, he said in remarks to the 15-member body.

To further these aims, Guterres told the Council that the UN was working with various parties to conflict, together with partners for peace, in regions and countries across the world.

He noted some “encouraging signs”, such as successful constitutional transfers of power in Mali and Madagascar; the rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea; the revitalized agreement in South Sudan; and, after decades of dispute, “the designation of the Republic of North Macedonia to be internationally recognized”.