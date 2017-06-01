President’s address to further strengthen parliament’s role: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that President Mamnoon Hussain’s address to the Joint sitting of the Parliament was the symbol of democratic values and promoting the role of the parliament.

Talking to APP outside the parliament House, the minister said that during his address the President covered various aspects of the peroformnmace of the present government.

He said that President also appreciated the Vision-2025 and expressed the hope that the government would achieve the targets set under this vision.

The minister said that the President pointed out that according to the Sate Bank and International economic institutions, country’s economic indicators were healthy as the growth rate has remained at the highest level of the past ten years.

He said that the Pakistani Stock Exchange was continuously manifesting positive trends while the State Bank of Pakistan and Security and Exchange Commission have also played an effective role in the regulation of the financial sector.

He said that the President truly said that these overviews were indeed satisfactory but these successes would only lead to real progress if they contribute towards bringing respite and prosperity in the lives of the people.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the President in his address highlighted that Pakistan and China were consistently enhancing bilateral cooperation in all walks of life.

He said that the President also pointed out that mega projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only enhance prosperity in Pakistan an China but would also prove to be a harbinger of the economic development and progress for other countries of the region.