President stresses quality education in engineering, science & technology

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday

underscored the importance of imparting quality education to students particularly in the fields of engineering, science and technology to

create a pool of skilled manpower to bolster the national economy.

He President was chairing the first meeting of the Senate

of NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology (NFC-IET), Multan,

here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President stated that the universities should equip themselves

with modern facilities, maintain high standard and upgrade their

infrastructure in line with modern requirements to provide congenial atmosphere to the students to enable them to excel and bring laurels

for the country.

He noted that no nation sans skilled human resource could

progress and prosper and carve out a niche in the comity of nations.

Highlighting the significance of the Senate in the matters of

institute, the President hoped that holding of first meeting of the

Senate of NFC-IET would streamline affairs of the engineering

institute.

He expressed confidence that the institute would further progress

with regular consultations and in the light of vast experiences of its Senate members.

The President called for regularly organizing Senate meetings to resolve the issues of the institute and chalk out a way forward on how

to make it a centre of excellence.

The meeting granted approval to the annual budget of NFC-IET for

the year 2017-18 and also discussed academic, administrative, financial

and security matters related to the institute and took decisions

thereon.

The meeting also gave approval of two-year extension in the services of NFC-IET Vice Chancellor.