President of Sri Lanka arrives Thursday; to be guest of honor at Pakistan Day Parade

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP):President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena will arrive on Thursday on a three-day (March 22-24) visit to Pakistan and to be the “Guest of Honor” on Pakistan Day parade.

The participation of President Sirisena in the parade was a demonstration of the very close ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the respect in which the people and leadership of Pakistan held

the President of Sri Lanka, a foreign office statement issued here on Wednesday said.

During the visit, the Sri Lankan President will meet President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to review all matters of mutual importance.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in the fields of training of civil servants, diplomats and youth development would also be signed during the visit.

Pakistan greatly values its relations with Sri Lanka. Relations between the two countries are

based on mutual trust and understanding, the statement said, adding, the visit will provide renewed

impetus to our bilateral relations and enhance the goodwill existing between the people of the two countries.