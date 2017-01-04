President grieved over sad demise of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday expressed his grief over the sad demise of renowned classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

The President, in his condolence message, said the services of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan in the field of music would be remembered long.

“With his death, an era of classical music has ended,” he remarked.

The President prayed to Almighty Allah to grant peace to the departed soul of Ustad Fateh Ali and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.