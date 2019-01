ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday directed the Pakistan Railways to conduct an inquiry into the theft of some items from the historic building, belonging to Railways in Jhelum.

Hearing a representation against the recommendation of Wafaqi Mohtaisb at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president directed Pakistan Railways to install a safety gate to safeguard the particular building and to keep a regular watch on this historical site.