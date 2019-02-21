ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said the law of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had the blessing of leading opposition
parties, – Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League(N) – as they did not modify the law in their tenures.
PPP, PML-N did not change NAB law in ten years: Shafqat Mehmood
ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said the law of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had the blessing of leading opposition