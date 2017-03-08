Polyclinic providing sufficient medicines to all dispensaries; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Wednesday said that the Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) was providing sufficient medicines to all its dispensaries located in Islamabad and Rawalpindi according to their demands.

Replying to a question in the upper house of the parliament, the minister said that supplementary requirements of the dispensaries were also entertained and the medicines were provided as and when demanded.

In a written reply, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that at present there were 33 dispensaries and medical centers working under Ferdeal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic), Islamabad.

The dispensaries located in the building of Secretariat were observing the timing of their respective Secretariat or Offices.

He added residential areas dispensaries were working in morning OPD’s timing while the MCH Center Aabpara, Aiwan-e-Saddar Colony Parliament Lodges and Supreme Court dispensaries, were working round the clock.

He added the Parliament Houses dispensary works morning shift and during the sessions hours.

He said there was no such proposal under consideration to start working morning and evening shifts in dispensaries however, parliament house and parliament Lodges dispensary were working round the clock and during session.

He said that the cleanliness of Parliament Lodges building was being executed through contract.

The previous contract of janitorial and cleaning services of Parliament Lodges building expired on November 15, 2016.

He added the tender for the new work has been opened which is still under acceptance by the competent authority.

Till the award of new work the cleanliness work of Parliament Lodges was being executed to limited scale specified mainly to corridors and external areas.

As regards the repairing work being carried out by the employees of CDA the same was being executed with utmost care and as per the requisite standards and specifications

He said that there was no restriction on private practice of the doctors of federal government hospitals working under the administrative control of CADD however those doctors who do not perform private practice were granted non-practicing allowance in terms of Finance Divisions Office Memorandum.