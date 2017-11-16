Political parties agree to hold election on time: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said that all the political parties are

agreed to hold election on time.

Talking to media after attending the parliamentary leaders meeting to discuss delimitation issue,

he said, “there is consensus among all the political parties that the elections be held on time for continuity of democratic system.”

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq haired the meeting.

The speaker said that the parliamentary leaders except the MQM agreed to the constitutional amendment relating to the

delimitation of constituencies.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid said the reservations of MQM on the delimitation of constituencies may

again be referred back to the Council of Common Interests for redressal.