PNCA to organize Dance festival from Sept 15

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) is organizing a National dance festival titled “Raqs Revival”

on September 15-16.

The first day of the event comprises of “Classical and

Contemporary Dance” while on the second day “Folk and Emerging

Dancers” will be featured.

The event will be held in Pakistan National Council of the

Arts, Indoor and outdoor theaters on September 15-16 respectively.