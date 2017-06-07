PNCA starts preparation for Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) has started work on special cultural programmes to be

presented during 70 years of Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations.

An official of PNCA told APP that the Arts Council is

organizing National Theater Festival 2017 at PNCA Auditorium

Islamabad from July 25 till August 12, 2017.

The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of

Pakistan Independence day celebrations.

He said that theater groups from all over the country were

invited to participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful

opportunity to showcase their talent at national level and share

their ideas with like minded theater enthusiasts.

He said that PNCA was also organizing a series of exhibitions

representing all provinces.

The exhibitions will project land, life and people of Pakistan

and will culminate into national Exhibition which is being revived

after a long time.

The official furhter said that the National Exhibition will

coincide with Independence Day celebrations in August 2017.

All Exhibitions will be curated by leading curators and the

National Exhibition will be a joint curatorial exercise based on a

selection of works from provincial exhibitions, showcasing the

wonderful diversity and potential of Pakistani art.