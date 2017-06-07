ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) has started work on special cultural programmes to be
presented during 70 years of Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations.
An official of PNCA told APP that the Arts Council is
organizing National Theater Festival 2017 at PNCA Auditorium
Islamabad from July 25 till August 12, 2017.
The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of
Pakistan Independence day celebrations.
He said that theater groups from all over the country were
invited to participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful
opportunity to showcase their talent at national level and share
their ideas with like minded theater enthusiasts.
He said that PNCA was also organizing a series of exhibitions
representing all provinces.
The exhibitions will project land, life and people of Pakistan
and will culminate into national Exhibition which is being revived
after a long time.
The official furhter said that the National Exhibition will
coincide with Independence Day celebrations in August 2017.
All Exhibitions will be curated by leading curators and the
National Exhibition will be a joint curatorial exercise based on a
selection of works from provincial exhibitions, showcasing the
wonderful diversity and potential of Pakistani art.
PNCA starts preparation for Independence Day celebrations
ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts