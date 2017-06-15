PNCA organises summer art camp

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) has organised a summer art camp for the children aged 5-16.

A total of 70 students are a part of the camp, learning all

kinds of art skills.

During the past week, children were taught the basics of

Painting and during this week, puppet making workshop was organised.

At the end of week, a puppet show was organised for the

children and their parents. Zulfiqar Ahmed was heading the puppet

show.

Next week children will be taught music and music competitions

will be held.

The camp will continue till the month of August.