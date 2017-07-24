PMYP a revolutionary socio-economic development of youth

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) is

a revolutionary programme for the socio-economic development of

youth, in a bid to combat unemployment in the country.

It has a broad canvas of schemes aimed at enabling youth and

poor segments of population to get good employment, opportunities,

secure economic empowerment, acquire skills needed for gainful

employment, have access to higher education and IT tools, access to

on-the-job training/internship for young graduates to improve the

probability of getting a productive job, said Chairperson Prime

Minister’s Youth Programme Leila Khan.

She said that employment expansion Policies of Prime

Minister’s Youth Programme is a remarkable initiative of the

government for the socio-economic development of youth to combat

unemployment.

“The programme has a broad canvas of schemes enabling youth and

poor segments of population to get good opportunities, economic

empowerment, acquiring skills needed for gainful employment, access

to IT and imparting on for young graduates to improve of getting a

productive job,” she said.

According to official data, Prime Minister’s Youth Business

Loan Scheme is one of six PM’s Youth Programmes. Under this

programme, so far 21,734 loans cases worth Rs. 18.039 billion have

been disbursed and recovery rate is 90 percent Performing Loan (NPL)

ratio.

These are subsidized business loans at 6 percent mark up for

a period of 8 years, and are granted after 2013 2014 2015 2016 Urban

Population Rural Population.

This employment on-the-job training improve the probability

Prime Minister’s schemes. Details of far. The with 10 percent Non

satisfactory evaluation of borrower’s business feasibility by the

bank.

Under Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme more than

283,321 interest free loans amounting to Rs. 6.393 billion have been

awarded to people in 44 districts across the country.

As many as 62 percent of the loan beneficiaries are female,

and the recovery rate of the scheme is 99 percent.

Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme is another

project to empower the youth by providing them various skills.

Under this program 73,627 youth have so far been trained in

more than 100 demand-driven trades across Pakistan. Training classes

of another 25,000 trainees under Phase III (Batch-II) has been

commenced on January, 02, 2017.

Minimum 25 percent of the total training slots are reserved

for female trainees. Furthermore, Madaaris students and disabled

youth are also covered under this scheme. In addition, another

100,000 youth will be trained during 2017-18 & 2018-19 under Phase-

IV and the allocation for this phase is Rs.6,196.50 million.

Prime Minister’s Program for Provision of Laptops to Talented

Students: Under Phase- II of the scheme, 200,000 laptops have been

delivered to Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized

universities across Pakistan.

The distribution of laptops to students is in process. Further

,the procurement process for additional 200,000 is also under process

for the upcoming phases of the scheme.

A cumulative Rs. 6.8 billion have been released for Prime

Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme since 2012-17 and Higher

Education Commission (HEC) has paid around Rs 5.74 billion tuition

fee to 187,544 deserving students of less developed areas across

Pakistan.

Due to this valuable intervention, 100 percent enrollment has

been increased in some universities of Balochistan.

Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme in Phase-I, around

49,505 fresh graduates, degree and diploma holders, have been

granted 12- month paid internship of Rs.12000 per month based on

their matching demand in reputed public and private sector

organizations.

The government has taken various measures to provide the

employment opportunities to the youth. The government has increased

the development expenditure from Rs. 348 billion in FY 2013 to Rs.

800 billion in FY 2017.

These investments will create numerous jobs in various sectors

of the economy and spur other economic activities, which will create

further opportunities for gainful pursuits by our people.