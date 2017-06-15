PM’s appearance before JIT a welcome precedent for others: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that the prime minister’s

appearance in person before the Joint Investigation Team, has set a

much required and welcome precedent for others to emulate.

“The day that creates history & sets a much required & welcome

precedent for others to emulate,” she tweeted with hashtag

#NawazSharifIsMyPride.

She also shared photographs showing the prime minister

accompanied by her, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Water and Power

Minister Khawaja Asif, Special Assistant to PM Irfan Siddiqui and

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed before he left for the Federal Judicial

Academy.

`Prime Minister leaves PM House for Judicial Academy. His

comrades see him off,” she captioned the images.