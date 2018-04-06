PMLN wants election on time: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said his party wanted that elections should be held on time and every political party should be given a level playing field to take part in the polls.

Talking to mediamen outside the Accountability Court here, he said he agreed with recent statements of Chief Justice about timely elections. Chief Justice remarked that there was no chance of delay in elections.

He said he was disqualified for not taking salary from his son. While pointing towards Hasil Bizenjo and Mehmood Khan Achakzai sitting with him, he said he was an ideological person and the persons sitting right and left of him were also ideological persons.

“If I have committed corruption these persons will not be sitting with me.” He said there was no evidence of corruption or kick back against him.

He told that Sharif family built seven houses on a 100 kanal land in 1969 in Model Town Lahore, adding their steel factory, the biggest in Pakistan was nationalized in early 1970s. So they had enough resources in the past and the present allegations were absurd.

He said he had asked the judge to broadcast live the proceedings of his case in the court. “I have repeatedly said that an open trial should be held.”

Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan accepted the allegations against him but a different legal standard was adopted for him.

He said he has asked Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi to inquire into the kidnapping of his party’s workers during the election campaign for Lahore constituency NA-120.

He said after his ouster from office, inflation was again rising, problems were increasing and rupee had weakened against the dollar.

The former prime minister said in his political career he neither retreated from his standpoint nor took a U- turn. He said his movement for the respect of vote was not against anybody, adding the slogan “respect my vote” was coming from the people of Pakistan.

“I do not want that a situation is created where I have to give a call to people. If a situation arises, I will give a call to the people whether I am in jail or anywhere else.”

The PMLN Quaid said law of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was draconian and was made during the period of Pervez Musharraf to target politicians. “When I was in Attock fort jail, the law was made to punish me.” He said when the time will come, the NAB law will be changed.

To a question about claim of Asif Ali Zardari that next chief minister Punjab would be from Peoples Party, he said PPP was only getting few hundred votes from constituencies of Punjab in previous elections so first it needed to get votes from people.

Nawaz Sharif criticized the buying and selling of votes in the election of Senate and for the post of Chairman Senate.

Chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai said it was the job of the parliament to make laws and it was responsibility of the institutions to protect the constitution.

Leader of National Party, Hasil Bizenjo said he could not find anything against Nawaz Sharif during the proceedings in the court for the last one week.