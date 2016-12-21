PML(N) nominates candidates for Local Body polls on merit: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan

Wednesday said the PML(N) has nominated candidates for local bodies elections purely on merit basis.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said that candidate for the city mayor

had been picked up on the basis of his honesty and commitment and he would work according to aspirations of the masses.

He said that nomination of Muhammad Razzaq Malik as candidate of city

Mayor would work for systematic and planned development of the city and those had been dissapointed who were trying to loot the resources.

He said the PML(N) nominated candidate would play dynamic role to

strengthen democracy at the grass root level by providing all basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps.