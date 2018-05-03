PML(N) govt makes record development works in GB: CM

GILGIT, May 03 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government was taking tangible measures for socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan, making record development works during its tenure.

Addressing a press conference, the GB chief minister said unlike opposition political parties, the PML(N) fulfilled all its promises it made with people of Gilgit Baltistan during election campaign in 2013 and its budget was raised upto Rs 24 billion in three years.

Since education and health played important role in uplifting living standard of people, he said the government shifted more focus on the education sector and set up Rs 500 million education endowment fund to provide free education to the poor students.

Similarly, he added the free healthcare services were being provided to 67000 deserving patients under the Prime Minister Sehat card.

He said that past government did nothing for the development of the area and they reneged on all their claims and promises they made with people.

He said tenders of Skardu road were floated in Musharraf regime but work was not launched, similarly Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did also not bother to construct the road.

It was the PML(N) that started work on the Skardu road, besides making Kharmung and Shigar as districts of GB, adding meeting was held with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding the Council’s abolishment and was apprised him about reservations in this regard.

He said the prime minister declined to continue the council as it had become a sort of third government in the country, thereby the PML(N) was not in its favour.

He said the council was abolished in the larger interest of the country and five members of his party rendered sacrifice, adding federal officers were leading lavish life on the council’s budget.

Moreover, he added that PPP imposed tax in GB while the PML(N) suspended it in order to extend relief to common people. However, he said that officers of grade 18 and above would be taxed while poor employees would be exempted.