PML-N will come out victorious in Panama case: Leaders

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): PML (N) leaders expressed solidarity

with Maryam Nawaz on her appearance before Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) regarding Panama Case.

Talking to the media gathered outside the Judicial

academy, BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon said that the PML (N)

leadership will come out victorious in all the courts.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Mohsin Shah Nawaz

Ranjha said there are no corruption cases against Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif, despite this, he added, PM and his family members

are appearing before the JIT for rule of law in the country.

PML (N) leader Daniyal Aziz said there is no

contradiction in the statements of the Prime Minister’s family

about their properties and assets.

He said the opponents are distorting the statements for

their vested interests. He said the stance of Hassan Nawaz is the

same as it was in 1999.

Maiza Hameed said there is no allegation against Maryam

Nawaz but she has presented herself before the JIT.