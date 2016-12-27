PML-N welcomes PPP’s decision to contest bye-election: Minister

RAWALPINDI, Dec 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar

Muhammad Yousaf said on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would welcome the Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari’s decision to contest the bye election.

Talking to media here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), he said that decision of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership to contest the election would strengthen the democracy, adding, parliement is a democratic institution for resloving the problems of the nation.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that his party would decide the candidate in their constituecies.

He said that seminaries are playing a pivotal role in imparting religious education, adding there is need to promote the culture of religious harmony.

The Minister said that ministry of religious affairs was working with the Ulema and Musaikh comprising all schools of thoughts for the elimination of secteranism and terrorism from the society.

The Minister said that it is neccessary to legislate on the recommendations of Islamic Idelogy Council which are pending for the last many years, adding that Hajj arrangements for the year 2017 would be more better that the previous years as PML(N)government is

committed to serve the people.