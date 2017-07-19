PML-N to win next general elections: Senator Razina Alam

RAWALPINDI, July 19 (APP):- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would

win the 2018 general elections said Senator Razina Alam Khan.

Addressing participants of Isthikam-e-Pakistan Conference organized

under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Pasban-e-Watan, here Wednesday, Razina Alam Khan who is also Chairman National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) said, world economic institutions have appreciated steps of the government to strengthen the economy.

CPEC is a historic project which would change the country’s fate, she

added.

Member National Assembly, Tahira Aurangzeb said, the voters and

supporters of the Party are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Tahira said, its with people’s support that Prime minister was in politics and not through sit ins.

She said, today, the country is progressing in all fields. Motorways are

being constructed. The people are getting quality traveling facilities and CPEC will prove to be a game changer in the development of the country. Pakistan would be self-sufficient in generating electricity by 2018.

Former MNA, Malik Shakeel Awan said, efforts were being made to halt

development of the country through politics of sit ins. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wants stability in the country and all conspiracies being hatched by the enemies will be foiled, he added.

Former MPA Zia Ullah Shah said political stability is need of the hour

for bringing durable stability in the country. Undemocratic forces were trying to derail the democratic process since the PML-N government took over.

Referring to achievements of the government he mentioned CPEC project,

reduction in power load-shedding, increase in foreign exchange reserves, reduction in dollar rate and petrol prices.

President, Pasban-e-Watan Ch. Khursheed Anwar underlined the need of

unity to bring stability and development of the country.

Rai Riaz Ahmed, Mahmood Khan Bangash, Sheikh Nadeem, Mukhtar Sheikh and

others also spoke on the occasion.