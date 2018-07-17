PML-N to make Pakistan developed country: Shehbaz

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, July 17 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that after coming into power, his party would bring Pakistan at par with Turkey and Malaysia in terms of development.

Addressing a public meeting here he claimed the PML-N during its last tenure ended load-shedding, constructed motorways and launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, besides executing other development projects across the country.

He claimed that hundreds of thousands of people and party workers had come out of their houses to receive Nawaz Sharif on July 13, peacefully, but cases were registered against the PML-N leadership.

He asked the gathering to cast their vote in favour of PML-N candidates on July 25 for restarting the journey of development and prosperity in the country.

Shehbaz pledged that after coming into power, the PML-N would ensure the provision of fertilizers at cheaper rates

besides providing loans to farmers.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief, he alleged the PTI government had failed in delivering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its five-year tenure.

He said that Imran was pledging to provide electricity across the country, but he did not generate even a single

megawatt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He claimed that PTI’s public meetings in Sialkot and Jhang were flop shows.