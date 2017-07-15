PML-N to exercise all legal options to challenge JIT report: Tariq Ch

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

has fully rejected the report of joint investigation team (JIT) on

Panama case and would exercise all legal options to challenge it

in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Saturday, Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and

senior leader PML-N Daniyal Aziz termed JIT report as inconclusive

and without having any solid evidence on any allegation.

Dr Tariq Fazal said that the JIT report left many questions

unanswered as it lacked verification of many facts. He added that

the JIT had only mandate to having investigation on ownership of

London flats.

However, he added the report lacked essential evidence as it

could not even prove that Mayfair flats were owned by the Sharif

family even before 2006.

He said that JIT remained busy in collecting evidences to

damage the image of Sharif family which was against its mandate. He

said that despite hectic efforts, the JIT failed to prove

accusations of money laundering, concealment of wealth or tax

evasion on the Prime Minister.

He added not a single evidence was attached with the report to

show PM’s involvement in any such matter during his 35 years

political career. “This is ample proof that the Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif never ever misused

their powers rather they saved billion rupees in many development

projects.

He said that all the exercise was done to tarnish the image of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family and nothing. He said

that Nawaz Sharif was enjoying overwhelm support of the nation.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif governed the country

in a transparent manner. As prime minister he had completed several

projects while the JIT could not find any corruption proof in these

projects.