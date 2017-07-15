PML-N to exercise all legal options to challenge JIT report: Tariq Ch

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
has fully rejected the report of joint investigation team (JIT) on
Panama case and would exercise all legal options to challenge it
in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Addressing a joint press conference here on Saturday, Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and
senior leader PML-N Daniyal Aziz termed JIT report as inconclusive
and without having any solid evidence on any allegation.
Dr Tariq Fazal said that the JIT report left many questions
unanswered as it lacked verification of many facts. He added that
the JIT had only mandate to having investigation on ownership of
London flats.
However, he added the report lacked essential evidence as it
could not even prove that Mayfair flats were owned by the Sharif
family even before 2006.
He said that JIT remained busy in collecting evidences to
damage the image of Sharif family which was against its mandate. He
said that despite hectic efforts, the JIT failed to prove
accusations of money laundering, concealment of wealth or tax
evasion on the Prime Minister.
He added not a single evidence was attached with the report to
show PM’s involvement in any such matter during his 35 years
political career. “This is ample proof that the Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif never ever misused
their powers rather they saved billion rupees in many development
projects.
He said that all the exercise was done to tarnish the image of
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family and nothing. He said
that Nawaz Sharif was enjoying overwhelm support of the nation.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif governed the country
in a transparent manner. As prime minister he had completed several
projects while the JIT could not find any corruption proof in these
projects.