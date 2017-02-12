PML N to come into power again: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Feb 12 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Sunday the PML N would come into

power again by wining general election 2018, due to its people

friendly policies.

Talking to the media, he said the PML N believed in serving

the masses and for this purpose, it had initiated a number of development projects across the country.

He said the PML N had deep roots in the society and the people

of Pakistan liked the party due to its public welfare policies.

“We give due respect to all institutions which are working

for the progress and prosperity of the country”, he said.

The minister said that Bilawal was a newcomer in politics

and his party did nothing for the people in the past.

Responding to a question, he said that cricket should be

purged of corruption and all players found involved in match fixing

should be banned forever.