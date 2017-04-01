PML-N president accepts resignation of Ismail Rahu

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Political Affairs, Dr Asif Kirmani Saturday said that President

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif accepted the resignation of PML-N Sindh’s president

Ismail Rahu.

In a press statement here, he said Ismail Rahu had tendered

resignation due to his personal issues.

Kirmani said the PML-N president appointed Babu Sarfraz

Khan of Larkana District Bar’s president as president PML-N Sindh

chapter.

He said whereas Shah Muhammad Shah was appointed as central

vice president of PML-N.