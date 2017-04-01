PML-N president accepts resignation of Ismail Rahu

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on
Political Affairs, Dr Asif Kirmani Saturday said that President
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif accepted the resignation of PML-N Sindh’s president
Ismail Rahu.
In a press statement here, he said Ismail Rahu had tendered
resignation due to his personal issues.
Kirmani said the PML-N president appointed Babu Sarfraz
Khan of Larkana District Bar’s president as president PML-N Sindh
chapter.
He said whereas Shah Muhammad Shah was appointed as central
vice president of PML-N.