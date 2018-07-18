PML-N not to boycott general election: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi Wednesday said his party would not boycott the general election and win more seats as compared to last elections.

Nawaz Sharif had always led the election campaign and his arrest would affect the election drive, but despite that we would be victorious, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said all the political parties should sit together to resolve major issues related to economy, water and population.

Javed Abbasi appreciated Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for talking about new Charter of Democracy (CoD) in the country.

Earlier, former prime ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had signed CoD against a dictator but later PPP signed an National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), which created mistrust between the two democratic parties, he informed.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz said PTI Chief Imran Khan was an honest leader, who would bring revolutionary change in the country.

He said every political party had the right to hold corner meetings and public gatherings across the country.

PPP leader Makhdoom Shahabuddin said his party was not eliminated from Punjab as electoral atmosphere in Southern Punjab was suitable for it.

PPP had roots among masses, he maintained.