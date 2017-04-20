PML-N leaders term SC verdict a historic victory

RAWALPINDI, April 20 (APP):- Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday termed the verdict given

by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama Papers case a historic victory

of the party.

Addressing PML-N workers who gathered near Rawalpindi Press

Club after Supreme Court’s verdict, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar

Naseem, former MNAs Malik Shakeel Awan, Haji Pervaiz, PML-N

Woman Wing leader Zaib un Nisa, Noreen Masood Gilani, PML-N

Cantt leaders, Arshad Mahmood Qureshi, Malik Mansoor

Afsar, General Secretary MSF Punjab Maqbool Ahmed Khan

and others congratulated the party workers saying today’s verdict

of the apex court on Panama papers case is a victory of the

people of Pakistan and Constitution of the country. Sweets

were also distributed on the occasion.

Sardar Naseem Khan said, the country would continue to

witness progress under the leadership of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said, PML-N always respects decisions

of the courts and the party had announced that whatever would be

verdict on Panama Papers case, it would be acceptable to the party.

It’s not victory of the party rather, it is victory of the

people and democracy, he added.

The Mayor said, “We are united under the leadership of

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is playing an important role for

the development and prosperity of the country.”

He said, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is

an important project for the country, launched by the party and

would help bring economic stability in the country. It is a

game changer project and would bring a new era of development.

Shakeel Awan said, conspiracies being hatched against

the Prime Minister, have been foiled and the people have

rejected the politics of sit-ins. He advised, PTI leader Imran Khan

to do positive and constructive politics.

Zaib-un-Nisa in her address said, the politics of Sheikh

Rasheed has been buried and after the verdict, ‘Lal Haveli’ is

giving a deserted look.

Haji Pervaiz said, after the verdict, the peoples’ reaction has

proved that Nawaz Sharif is a real leader of the nation.

Maqbool Ahmed said that attempt to disqualify the

elected prime minister has failed as the opponents attempt

to sabotage peoples mandate by unconstitutional means has backfired.

Others leaders said, it’s a landmark verdict given by

the apex Court which is a victory of the people. PML-N will

again emerge victorious in the general election 2018 and come

into power through the ballot box. They said that political

parties should not make emotional statements regarding the

Supreme Court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, Former MNA Hanif Abbasi talking to media here

said, PML-N under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would

win next general election with a overwhelming majority.

He said, the country would continue to witness progress under

the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.