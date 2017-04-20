PML-N leaders term SC verdict a historic victory

RAWALPINDI, April 20 (APP):- Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday termed the verdict given
by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama Papers case a historic victory
of the party.
Addressing PML-N workers who gathered near Rawalpindi Press
Club after Supreme Court’s verdict, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar
Naseem, former MNAs Malik Shakeel Awan, Haji Pervaiz, PML-N
Woman Wing leader Zaib un Nisa, Noreen Masood Gilani, PML-N
Cantt leaders, Arshad Mahmood Qureshi, Malik Mansoor
Afsar, General Secretary MSF Punjab Maqbool Ahmed Khan
and others congratulated the party workers saying today’s verdict
of the apex court on Panama papers case is a victory of the
people of Pakistan and Constitution of the country. Sweets
were also distributed on the occasion.
Sardar Naseem Khan said, the country would continue to
witness progress under the leadership of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said, PML-N always respects decisions
of the courts and the party had announced that whatever would be
verdict on Panama Papers case, it would be acceptable to the party.
It’s not victory of the party rather, it is victory of the
people and democracy, he added.
The Mayor said, “We are united under the leadership of
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is playing an important role for
the development and prosperity of the country.”
He said, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is
an important project for the country, launched by the party and
would help bring economic stability in the country. It is a
game changer project and would bring a new era of development.
Shakeel Awan said, conspiracies being hatched against
the Prime Minister, have been foiled and the people have
rejected the politics of sit-ins. He advised, PTI leader Imran Khan
to do positive and constructive politics.
Zaib-un-Nisa in her address said, the politics of Sheikh
Rasheed has been buried and after the verdict, ‘Lal Haveli’ is
giving a deserted look.
Haji Pervaiz said, after the verdict, the peoples’ reaction has
proved that Nawaz Sharif is a real leader of the nation.
Maqbool Ahmed said that attempt to disqualify the
elected prime minister has failed as the opponents attempt
to sabotage peoples mandate by unconstitutional means has backfired.
Others leaders said, it’s a landmark verdict given by
the apex Court which is a victory of the people. PML-N will
again emerge victorious in the general election 2018 and come
into power through the ballot box. They said that political
parties should not make emotional statements regarding the
Supreme Court’s verdict.
Meanwhile, Former MNA Hanif Abbasi talking to media here
said, PML-N under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would
win next general election with a overwhelming majority.
He said, the country would continue to witness progress under
the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
PML-N leaders term SC verdict a historic victory
RAWALPINDI, April 20 (APP):- Pakistan Muslim