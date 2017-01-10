PML-N govt working for people’s welfare: Mushahid Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said the government was working day and night for welfare of the people.

Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, he said the country was now moving forward on the path of progress as the the government economic policies were being acknowledged internationally.

He said the people were staisfied with the government policies and they had expressed that by giving mandate to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in general election and then in by-elections too.